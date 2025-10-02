Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Has $367,000 Stock Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Patron Partners LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Real Talk Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the first quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.8% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total value of $2,564,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 768,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,335,433.52. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.69, for a total transaction of $5,730,672.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 399,116 shares in the company, valued at $197,837,810.04. This trade represents a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,816 shares of company stock valued at $52,606,356. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. New Street Research set a $460.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.95.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $499.96 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $274.86 and a fifty-two week high of $517.98. The stock has a market cap of $125.47 billion, a PE ratio of -420.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 115.24 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $445.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $437.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

