Riverview Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Riverview Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 49.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 149,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,434,000 after buying an additional 37,110 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 72,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after buying an additional 9,836 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 687.0% in the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 10,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.56.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $198.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.62. The company has a market capitalization of $78.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $145.12 and a fifty-two week high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.29. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%.The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

