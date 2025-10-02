UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Position Reduced by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Kentucky Trust Co raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 143 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $347.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $315.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.80 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.95.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

