DMKC Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.76 Million in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

DMKC Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 109.3% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.2%

VTV stock opened at $186.87 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $187.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.10 and its 200 day moving average is $174.73. The stock has a market cap of $146.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

