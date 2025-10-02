Tanager Wealth Management LLP Sells 20 Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Tanager Wealth Management LLP lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 909 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,736,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 528 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,863 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Yoram Rubanenko sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.96, for a total transaction of $3,899,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,629,419.04. This represents a 40.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa A. Jones sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.05, for a total transaction of $595,230.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,222.10. The trade was a 20.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,981 shares of company stock valued at $7,588,685 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $917.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.38, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $954.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $971.03. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a twelve month low of $867.16 and a twelve month high of $1,078.23.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The retailer reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $86.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.01 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.56%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,160.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,042.00 to $1,033.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,170.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,067.19.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

