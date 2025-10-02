DMKC Advisory Services LLC Invests $409,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

DMKC Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6%

IWF stock opened at $471.18 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $473.01. The firm has a market cap of $123.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $451.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $409.93.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

