Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP is TFG Advisers LLC’s 7th Largest Position

TFG Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 2.6% of TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $1,368,373.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,536 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,651.52. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $407,190.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,891.17. This represents a 10.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ADP. UBS Group lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.70.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.6%

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $291.61 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.62 and a fifty-two week high of $329.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $299.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.45. The stock has a market cap of $118.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%.Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

