TFG Advisers LLC Purchases 316 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up 1.3% of TFG Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

IBM opened at $286.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $254.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $203.51 and a fifty-two week high of $296.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.73.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Several analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.29.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

