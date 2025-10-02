First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Has $4.92 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.0% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 15.4% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the second quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. SK Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.3% in the second quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $143.14 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $177.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.43 and a 200-day moving average of $139.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $195.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.46.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.64%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.13.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

