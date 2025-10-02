Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,553 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 519,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,450,000 after acquiring an additional 120,706 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 11,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 3,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,807.72. This represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $210.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

