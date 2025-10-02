AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Stock Holdings Increased by Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 178.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.8% of Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AbbVie Stock Performance
Shares of ABBV opened at $244.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.71. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.81 and a 52 week high of $244.81. The company has a market capitalization of $432.40 billion, a PE ratio of 116.56, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 312.38%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.45.
Insider Activity at AbbVie
In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,178,278.64. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,562,611.97. This represents a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
