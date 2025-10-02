Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,260,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,221,000 after purchasing an additional 24,396 shares in the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 38,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 12,144 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 32,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,163,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,533,000 after purchasing an additional 590,963 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $87.92 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.69.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

