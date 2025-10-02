Clarity Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Clarity Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% in the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $279,000. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,352,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,404,000 after buying an additional 895,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.3%

VTI stock opened at $329.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $539.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.75. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $330.36.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

