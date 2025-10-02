Clarity Financial LLC Buys 1,013 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Clarity Financial LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 31.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the second quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the second quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 10,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.3% in the second quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% during the first quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $164.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $266.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.26, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.82 and its 200 day moving average is $132.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $186.65.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total value of $2,767,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 313,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,507,558.64. The trade was a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $265,676,461.30. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,448 shares of company stock valued at $44,554,848 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Melius Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.