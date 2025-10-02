Clarity Financial LLC Takes $8.24 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,243,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,496,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,522,335,000 after purchasing an additional 297,734 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,843,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,519,000 after purchasing an additional 188,292 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $1,817,535,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 16.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,732,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,461,000 after buying an additional 242,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 61.9% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,638,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,777,000 after buying an additional 626,623 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ServiceNow news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total transaction of $1,489,427.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,350. This trade represents a 36.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.11, for a total value of $1,003,875.67. Following the sale, the director owned 9,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,516,928.77. The trade was a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,737 shares of company stock worth $16,798,825. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $724.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on ServiceNow from $1,110.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,122.20.

NYSE:NOW opened at $912.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $678.66 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $917.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $928.31.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%.The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

