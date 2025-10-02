BSW Wealth Partners Has $1.10 Million Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7.3% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7.7% in the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 1.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group increased its stake in Lam Research by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 22,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Up 6.6%

LRCX stock opened at $142.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $143.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.83.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. Analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $98.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.72.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

