Madrona Financial Services LLC Purchases 212 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 585.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Motco boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 397.6% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 3.4%

WFC stock opened at $80.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.25. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $54.40 and a 52 week high of $86.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.91 and a 200 day moving average of $76.15.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Phillip Securities cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.74.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

