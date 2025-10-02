GEN Financial Management INC. Has $527,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

GEN Financial Management INC. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 40.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.4% of GEN Financial Management INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. GEN Financial Management INC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 38,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 59,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,634,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
VB stock opened at $254.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.58. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.27 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35. The company has a market cap of $68.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Datavault AI: The New AI Contender Backed by Big Funding
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- CoreWeave: Why the New King of AI Infrastructure Has Room to Run
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Top 3 Dividend Achievers for October: High Yields, Growth Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.