RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Acquired by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its position in RTX by 111.7% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on RTX from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $222,604.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,395.84. The trade was a 9.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total value of $1,359,564.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 30,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,686,624.80. This trade represents a 22.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:RTX opened at $167.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $112.27 and a fifty-two week high of $168.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.42. The stock has a market cap of $224.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.66.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.