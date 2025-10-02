First Pacific Financial Purchases 386 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

First Pacific Financial increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Wit LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 254,243.2% in the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 2,248,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,581,000 after buying an additional 2,247,510 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,972,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,656,000 after buying an additional 2,018,325 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $312,278,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,616.7% in the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 912,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,402,000 after buying an additional 879,152 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,465,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,034,000 after buying an additional 545,614 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3%

VB opened at $254.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.58. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The company has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.