Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Holdings Boosted by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 76.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 425.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 74.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 56.4% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.28.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $625,604.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 25,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,778.65. This represents a 19.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $149,395.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 139,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,651,562.54. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,761 shares of company stock valued at $922,447. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI opened at $108.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.87 and a 200-day moving average of $97.93. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $68.03 and a 52-week high of $112.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

