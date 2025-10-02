Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC lessened its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,031,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,587,444,000 after purchasing an additional 560,457 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,790,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 76.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 808,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,045,000 after purchasing an additional 350,796 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 17,506.3% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,985,000 after purchasing an additional 302,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 59.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 747,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $333,859,000 after purchasing an additional 278,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 target price on Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $554.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $499.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $410.11 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $452.65 and a 200-day moving average of $460.30. The company has a market capitalization of $116.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.11 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

