McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Bought by ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,277 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $23,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $770,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,740. The trade was a 22.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total value of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,402 shares of company stock worth $2,273,407 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $300.81 on Thursday. McDonald’s Corporation has a one year low of $276.53 and a one year high of $326.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $306.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.21.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Melius started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.