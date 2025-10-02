iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Shares Sold by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,034 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 3.3% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $28,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 84.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 67,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 31,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $100.18 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.74 and a one year high of $101.11. The stock has a market cap of $129.98 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.59.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

