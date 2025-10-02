Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Stock Position Reduced by Kennebec Savings Bank

Kennebec Savings Bank cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 161.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.00.

NYSE LMT opened at $499.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $460.30. The company has a market cap of $116.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.28. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.11 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

