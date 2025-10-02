New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 554 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises approximately 1.4% of New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 185.0% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 48.1% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $184.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.33. The company has a market cap of $438.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 616.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total transaction of $12,512,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 431,169 shares in the company, valued at $66,602,675.43. This represents a 15.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 191,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $29,020,656.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,611.04. This trade represents a 99.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,591,085 shares of company stock worth $244,676,722 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Mizuho set a $165.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 target price (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.22.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

