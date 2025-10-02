iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Stock Holdings Decreased by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,005,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,301 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $110,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,079,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,224,000 after buying an additional 2,350,072 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,929,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,211,000 after buying an additional 988,955 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,639,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,354,000 after acquiring an additional 279,859 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,942,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,027,000 after acquiring an additional 125,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,533,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,992,000 after acquiring an additional 147,169 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $121.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $66.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $121.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.92.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

