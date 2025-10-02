PFG Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,078 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,746 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 14,274 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TJX opened at $144.49 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $111.22 and a one year high of $145.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.72%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.58.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

