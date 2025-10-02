Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Stake Reduced by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,730 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.9% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $32,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 224.7% in the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $36,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $2,036,012.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,576,570. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $1,190,891.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 198,855 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,197.25. This represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $68.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.12 and a 200-day moving average of $64.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

