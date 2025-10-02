Cohen Klingenstein LLC Buys 9,784 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Cohen Klingenstein LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 155.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,784 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 103.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF opened at $213.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $136.57 billion, a PE ratio of 109.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $143.22 and a 52-week high of $232.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Capital One Financial

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 3,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $727,989.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,786.36. This represents a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total value of $2,304,576.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 68,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,655,577.02. This trade represents a 12.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,844 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.