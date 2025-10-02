Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Acquired by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 257,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,984,000 after purchasing an additional 107,404 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 51,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $328,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $1,066,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP lifted its holdings in Oracle by 314.8% in the second quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 484,098 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $105,838,000 after acquiring an additional 367,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total transaction of $10,869,660.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 132,656 shares in the company, valued at $42,603,800.96. This trade represents a 20.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total transaction of $6,310,913.51. Following the transaction, the insider owned 78,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,174,580. This represents a 21.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,314 shares of company stock valued at $31,272,223. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL opened at $289.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.78 and its 200-day moving average is $203.24. The stock has a market cap of $825.83 billion, a PE ratio of 67.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.71.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

