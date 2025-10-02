TFG Advisers LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.0% during the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,461,000 after buying an additional 133,457 shares during the period. Foundry Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 159,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,186,000 after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 396.5% in the second quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL opened at $195.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.35. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.34 and a 1 year high of $187.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

