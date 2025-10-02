Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp Buys 3,115 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 186.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 0.6% of Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $298,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.8% during the second quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,247,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 61.7% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% during the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 9,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 173.2% during the second quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $288.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $134.25 and a one year high of $290.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The business had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a $0.8348 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSM

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.