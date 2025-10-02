Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Purchases 643 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of IJR opened at $119.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $86.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.84.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.