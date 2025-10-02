Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR Stock Position Reduced by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,084 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21,955.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 104,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,434,000 after buying an additional 103,849 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $184,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $209.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.18. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $160.23 and a 1-year high of $219.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

