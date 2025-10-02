RKL Wealth Management LLC Acquires 98 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,209,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,172,852,000 after purchasing an additional 447,744 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,751,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,335,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,137 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,038,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,278,563,000 after purchasing an additional 505,083 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,568,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,179,153,000 after buying an additional 283,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $1,150,929,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $210.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $133.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.36 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.34.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

