Aflac Incorporated $AFL Shares Acquired by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Aflac comprises approximately 1.1% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $8,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total value of $102,570.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,019.85. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE AFL opened at $110.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $96.95 and a one year high of $115.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.36.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.08%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 12th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 52.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Aflac and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Aflac

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.