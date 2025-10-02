Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Acquired by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. NRI Wealth Management LC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,843,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,374,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $438.04 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $616.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $465.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.09, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total value of $2,216,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,845.44. This trade represents a 92.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total transaction of $13,872,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $9,368,059.23. This represents a 59.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,492. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.