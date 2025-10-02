Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 0.8% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $1,150,929,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Honeywell International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,751,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,335,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,137 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,652,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $561,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,273 shares during the last quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 592.0% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 867,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $183,728,000 after purchasing an additional 742,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $210.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $133.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.36 and a 1 year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.42%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,807.72. This represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.