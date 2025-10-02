BSW Wealth Partners Has $578,000 Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Arista Networks were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 16,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Arista Networks from $136.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

NYSE:ANET opened at $149.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $187.67 billion, a PE ratio of 58.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.47. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $156.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.52.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total transaction of $243,175,176.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,698,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,191,640.28. The trade was a 23.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,670,904 shares of company stock valued at $892,841,241. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

