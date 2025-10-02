Clarity Financial LLC Sells 191,821 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Clarity Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 98.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 191,821 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $933,626,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,719,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678,372 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,552,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,184 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in Arista Networks by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 8,582,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240,045 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,959,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,778,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET opened at $149.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $187.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.47. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $156.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.30 and its 200-day moving average is $105.52.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $8,608,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $4,253,700.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,867.04. This trade represents a 69.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,670,904 shares of company stock valued at $892,841,241. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

