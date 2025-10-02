Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,528,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,449,199 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 0.6% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $391,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of AT&T by 7.9% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 123,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 10.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,109,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,389,000 after buying an additional 102,419 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in shares of AT&T by 7.5% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 129,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 8,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $1,000,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T opened at $27.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $196.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $29.79.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.74.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

