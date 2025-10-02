Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV Shares Bought by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $7,446,000. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc now owns 35,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 314,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,366 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 29,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWP Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $538,000.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $78.09 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.72 and a 12 month high of $78.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.74.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

