New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NRI Wealth Management LC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. NRI Wealth Management LC now owns 24,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in Lam Research by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Impact Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in Lam Research by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 24,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $142.79 on Thursday. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $143.09. The company has a market cap of $180.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.33.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Lam Research from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lam Research from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lam Research from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $98.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lam Research from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.72.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LRCX

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.