Sageworth Trust Co Sells 687 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Sageworth Trust Co decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 27,259 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $622,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7,002.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 428,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,409,000 after acquiring an additional 422,801 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 137,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 72,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 101,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $54.52 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $54.85. The firm has a market cap of $100.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.67.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.