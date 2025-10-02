ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Has $48.77 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific accounts for 0.6% of ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $48,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $95.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.08. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52-week low of $80.64 and a 52-week high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.91 billion, a PE ratio of 57.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 13.55%.The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $424,120.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,328.37. This represents a 17.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yoshiaki Fujimori sold 2,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $310,377.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,081 shares in the company, valued at $222,646.19. This trade represents a 58.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,214 shares of company stock worth $17,972,457. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

