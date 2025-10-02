Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Sold by ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. reduced its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,952 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $19,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 155.9% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 305.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $28,611,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,132,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,010,721.28. This represents a 20.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $3,013,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 86,531 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,319.02. This represents a 26.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 604,571 shares of company stock valued at $58,920,741 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER opened at $96.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.33 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.71.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

