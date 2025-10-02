Childress Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Childress Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 425.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $32,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $625,604.41. Following the sale, the vice president owned 25,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,778.65. This trade represents a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $149,395.32. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 139,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,651,562.54. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,761 shares of company stock worth $922,447. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $108.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.93. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $68.03 and a twelve month high of $112.63. The stock has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 47.48%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.