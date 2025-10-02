Ninety One UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 87,168 QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 87,168 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,882,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 122.4% in the first quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 21,200.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $44,067.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,213.68. This represents a 40.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $122,462.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,106 shares in the company, valued at $171,230.92. This trade represents a 41.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,767 shares of company stock worth $1,488,745. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Arete Research set a $200.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.82.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $166.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $182.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.12. The company has a market cap of $179.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The business had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

