The Boeing Company $BA Shares Bought by New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC

New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 139.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,016 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 0.8% in the second quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 1.5% in the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 0.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,498 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Boeing by 2.7% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,836 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 33.3% in the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,420. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $255.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

Boeing Trading Down 0.3%

BA opened at $215.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.67 and its 200-day moving average is $204.00. The stock has a market cap of $162.75 billion, a PE ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.13 billion. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.90) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

